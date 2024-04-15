New WEF Report Reveals the Global Elites’ Shocking Plan to Enforce Vaccination. Have you taken all of your shots? The globalists are proposing that digital IDs could be used to track the unvaccinated.

Where this leads is major institutions, including JPMorgan, are predicting that the metaverse represents a multi-trillion-dollar opportunity.

It is projected that by 2026, nearly 30% of online users will have adopted the metaverse for activities such as work, shopping, education, and entertainment.

Here’s the kicker: the WEF report says digital ID will be “a cornerstone in metaverse identity.”

So, imagine needing an ID not just to drive or travel but to log in and interact online.

That means that if you haven’t been a good boy or good girl and complied with taking all of your shots, you could find your online access restricted by the unelected technocrats controlling the digital world.

That is just the tip of the iceberg. It could get so much worse than that.

We’ve all heard about digital IDs that are actually foretold in the Bible, WHICH IS TRUE … yeah, that ‘theory’ … the theory that says in order to buy or sell, one must have taken the mark of the beast