ESG: Fascist Tool of the Deep State to Reset Global Economy

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The so-called "environmental, social, and governance" metrics, better known by their acronym ESG, are a tool of the Deep State to fundamentally transform business and the global economy toward fascism and technocracy, warns The New American magazine's Alex Newman in this episode of Behind The Deep State. Being imposed by woke mega-corporations such as BlackRock as well as by the Biden administration and the European Union, this changes the focus of business from profit making to satisfying Deep State and government demands. Alex goes through the dangers and history of this nefarious movement and shows just how entrenched it is. However, resistance is growing, and even state governments are pushing back hard.