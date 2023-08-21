When the Contracts are Signed You Get a Mortgage Commitment to Get Your New Home! 20+ Year RE Agent Explains

Get a Mortgage Commitment to Get Your New Home! CHRIS BERGER - 20+ year licensed real estate agent in NY and FL – https://bergerpoints..com



Contact Chris at: [email protected]

Chris is a Home Masonry Expert and realtor with a combined 40+ years of property management, sales and renovation.



Chris specializes in helping 1st time home buyers and investors find the deals they really want!



Get a Mortgage Commitment to Get Your New Home! CHRIS BERGER - 20+ year licensed real estate agent in NY and FL – https://bergerpoints..com



In this video Chris Berger - Real Estate Agent in NY & FL - Tells you about getting a mortgage commitment. Commitment = Mortgage Date = CLOSE!



Chris is a Home Masonry Expert and realtor with a combined 40+ years of property management, sales and renovation.



Chris specializes in helping 1st time home buyers and investors find the deals they really want!





































































































#experiencedrealtor #firsttimehomebuyer #firsttimehomebuyers #firsttimebuyer #realtor #propertymanagement #propertyinvesting #fixandfliprealestate #fixandflips #fixandsell #fixandfliprealestate #saleofland #putnamcounty #putnamny #duchesscountyny #tipsforbuyingahome #tipsforbuyers #tipsforbuyingahousein2023 #tipsforbuyingahouse #tipsforbuyingyourfirsthouse #buyahouse #howtobuyahouse #howtobuyahome #howtofixahome #howtofixahomeandremodelit