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Convention Of States: Is Article V About Stopping Tyranny Or Correcting Deficiencies?
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20 views • March 31, 2022
The South Carolina legislature has passed a resolution for an Article V Constitutional Convention pushed by charlatans at the Convention Of States. Now, Governor Henry McMaster, who previously said he opposed such a convention, and rightly so, is being watched to see if he's going to stand for South Carolina or submit to those seeking to undermine the US Constitution. We'll take a look at what's really going on and expose the impotency of an Article V convention to stop tyranny.
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