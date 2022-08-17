Kari Lake Set Twitter On Fire With Her ‘BDE’ Comments On Ron DeSantis & Donald Trump

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Although focusing on Florida, Governor Ron DeSantis recently traveled to Arizona to help support two Republican nominees hoping to gain a seat in the Senate. One of those Republicans was former news reporter Kari Lake. Over the last year, Lake has made a name for herself among Republicans for criticizing the mainstream media and obliterating the narrative surrounding the Biden administration.