HATING MY LIFE FOR ETERNITY’S SAKE (DEATH OF SELF), Matthew 6:9-15; 18:35, 20210805

HATING MY LIFE FOR ETERNITY’S SAKE (DEATH OF SELF)

Matthew 6:9-15; Matthew 18:35; GOD’s Sabbath: 202300805

(Sermon by Pastor Joshua Sampong, FCG Church HQ USA)

He that loveth his life shall lose it; and he that hateth his life in this world shall keep it unto life eternal. Amen! (John 12:25)



He that findeth his life shall lose it: and he that loseth his life for my sake shall find it. Amen! (Matthew 10:39)

For whosoever will save his life shall lose it; but whosoever shall lose his life for my sake and the gospel’s, the same shall save it. Amen! (Mark 8:35)

For whosoever will save his life shall lose it: but whosoever will lose his life for my sake, the same shall save it. Amen! (Luke 9:24)



10 For in that he died, he died unto sin once: but in that he liveth, he liveth unto God.

11 Likewise reckon ye also yourselves to be dead indeed unto sin, but alive unto God through Jesus Christ our Lord.

12 Let not sin therefore reign in your mortal body, that ye should obey it in the lusts thereof.

13 Neither yield ye your members as instruments of unrighteousness unto sin: but yield yourselves unto God, as those that are alive from the dead, and your members as instruments of righteousness unto God. Amen! (Romans 6:10-13)

I beseech you therefore, brethren, by the mercies of God, that ye present your bodies a living sacrifice, holy, acceptable unto God, which is your reasonable service.

2 And be not conformed to this world: but be ye transformed by the renewing of your mind, that ye may prove what is that good, and acceptable, and perfect, will of God. Amen! (Romans 12:1-2)



Then said Jesus unto his disciples, If any man will come after me, let him deny himself, and take up his cross, and follow me. 25 For whosoever will save his life shall lose it: and whosoever will lose his life for my sake shall find it. 26 For what is a man profited, if he shall gain the whole world, and lose his own soul? or what shall a man give in exchange for his soul? 27 For the Son of man shall come in the glory of his Father with his angels; and then he shall reward every man according to his works Amen! (Matthew 16:24-27)

He that loveth his life shall lose it; and he that hateth his life in this world shall keep it unto life eternal. 26 If any man serve me, let him follow me; and where I am, there shall also my servant be: if any man serve me, him will my Father honour. Amen! (John 12:25-26)

Forgiveness: After this manner therefore pray ye: Our Father which art in heaven, Hallowed be thy name. 10 Thy kingdom come. Thy will be done in earth, as it is in heaven. 11 Give us this day our daily bread. 12 And forgive us our debts, as we forgive our debtors. 13 And lead us not into temptation, but deliver us from evil: For thine is the kingdom, and the power, and the glory, for ever. Amen. 14 For if ye forgive men their trespasses, your heavenly Father will also forgive you: 15 but if ye forgive not men their trespasses, neither will your Father forgive your trespasses. Amen! (Matthew 6:9-15)

So likewise shall my heavenly Father do also unto you, if ye from your hearts forgive not every one his brother their trespasses. Amen! (Matthew 18:35)

