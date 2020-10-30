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Pastor Breaks Down COVID-19 PSYOP
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44 views • October 30, 2020
As I recall, the Bible describes the First Rider of The Apocalypse as someone who's riding a white horse and wearing a crown. In Latin, the word "corona" means crown. Yep. Either the Book of Daniel and the Revelation of John of Pathmos is genuine, divinely-inspired prophecy, or it's a 2,000 year-old, multi-generational plan that's being executed exactly as planned by the descendants of the people who made the plan and cleverly disguised it as prophecy. That's the ONLY two possibilities that I can think of, folks. There are just too many correlations between Bible prophecy and the actual events of history for their to be any other possible explanations.
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My sites...
https://FreedomMovement.info
https://AlaskasList.com
CIA-Hatched Socialist Media Sites...
https://www.facebook.com/MikeBaker1971
https://twitter.com/AlaskasList
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