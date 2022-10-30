PRAY CALIFORNIA Annual Conference 2022 - Part 4 B

Carolyn Hyde and Bob Wolff about Israel, Prayer Leaders pray, David Andrade, Maryal Boumann, Wolfgang Kovacek, David & Kathy Andrade honor David and Donna Diaz, Allan and Susan Parker, Dr. Ted Baehr, David Diaz: ASCENDING as a Church Community, Altar Call with an overwhelming response, Blessings of the Food
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.