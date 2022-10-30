PRAY CALIFORNIA Annual Conference 2022 - Part 4 B

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Carolyn Hyde and Bob Wolff about Israel, Prayer Leaders pray, David Andrade, Maryal Boumann, Wolfgang Kovacek, David & Kathy Andrade honor David and Donna Diaz, Allan and Susan Parker, Dr. Ted Baehr, David Diaz: ASCENDING as a Church Community, Altar Call with an overwhelming response, Blessings of the Food