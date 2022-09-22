CHP Talks: Dr. Chris Milburn—Free Speech in Medicine

September 22, 2022: My guest this week is Dr. Chris Milburn, a family and ER physician living in Sydney, Nova Scotia. Chris is a straight-talking guy who believes that all citizens (including doctors!) must have the freedom to express their opinions about things that matter, whether it has to do with COVID policies, transgenderism, assisted suicide or so-called ‘harm reduction’ drug injection sites. Chris and his wife—Julie Curwin, also a physician—have been outspoken on the harms of COVID policies and are hosting a tremendous Free Speech in Medicine conference October 28th-30th in Baddeck, Nova Scotia.

To learn more or to register for the conference, visit: pairodocs.substack.com and FreeSpeechInMedicine.com





