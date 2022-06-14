Knives Out

America’s Managed Decline

* Refusing to accept reality has cost America.

* None of this is by accident.

* The libs’ agenda is working as planned.

* In order to hit their climate change targets and ‘reset capitalism’, Americans must become poorer — and that’s exactly what’s happening.

* Even after [Bidan] did everything they asked, Dems have still pulled the switchblade on his [p]residency.

* Joe is a lame duck 18 months into his [p]residency.

* Dems have no strategy beyond Jan 6th.

* Voters aren’t as stupid as Team Biden would like to believe.

* Their core policies will not change.

* Even if they change the messenger, the outcome for Americans will be the same: despair and decline.

The full version of this segment is linked below.





The Ingraham Angle | 13 June 2022

https://video.foxnews.com/v/6307708357112