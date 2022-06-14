Knives Out

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America’s Managed Decline
* Refusing to accept reality has cost America.
* None of this is by accident.
* The libs’ agenda is working as planned.
* In order to hit their climate change targets and ‘reset capitalism’, Americans must become poorer — and that’s exactly what’s happening.
* Even after [Bidan] did everything they asked, Dems have still pulled the switchblade on his [p]residency.
* Joe is a lame duck 18 months into his [p]residency.
* Dems have no strategy beyond Jan 6th.
* Voters aren’t as stupid as Team Biden would like to believe.
* Their core policies will not change.
* Even if they change the messenger, the outcome for Americans will be the same: despair and decline.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
The Ingraham Angle | 13 June 2022