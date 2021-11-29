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Italian Scientists Discover HYPER-Potent Form of NAC ?
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215 views • November 29, 2021
NAC can assist with both hearing and eyesight, due to its antioxidant properties and role in reducing oxidative stress. In this video we review some of the key studied features of NAC in regards to hearing and eyesight protection; we then review how Italian scientists recently discovered, and validated, a new compound known as N-acetyl cysteine ethyl ester, or NACET for short. This new compound has shown superior bioavailability compared to regular NAC, and can increase GSH levels in most tissues examined.
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Source Links:
1) N-acetylcysteine Treatment Reduces Age-related Hearing Loss and Memory Impairment in the Senescence-Accelerated Prone 8 (SAMP8) Mouse Model: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/30090654/
2) N-acetylcysteine attenuates noise-induced permanent hearing loss in diabetic rats: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/20430080/
3) Reduction of noise-induced hearing loss using L-NAC and salicylate in the chinchilla: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/11033253/
4) Protective effects of N-acetylcysteine on noise-induced hearing loss in guinea pigs: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/20111615/
5) Prevention of Acoustic Trauma-Induced Hearing Loss by N-acetylcysteine Administration in Rabbits: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/24396768/
6) N-acetylcysteine as a single therapy for sudden deafness: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/27553486/
7) Treatment of military acoustic accidents with N-Acetyl-L-cysteine (NAC): https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/30653365/
8) The effectiveness of N-acetyl-L-cysteine (L-NAC) in the prevention of severe noise-induced hearing loss: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/18329204/
9) The role of topical N-acetylcysteine in ocular therapeutics: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/34339721/
10) Efficacy of N-acetyl carnosine in the treatment of cataracts: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/12001824/
11) N-Acetylcysteine ethyl ester (NACET): a novel lipophilic cell-permeable cysteine derivative with an unusual pharmacokinetic feature and remarkable antioxidant potential: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/23000913/
12) N-acetylcysteine ethyl ester as GSH enhancer in human primary endothelial cells: A comparative study with other drugs (2018): https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/30114478/
13) S-Nitroso- N-acetyl-L-cysteine ethyl ester (SNACET) and N-acetyl-L-cysteine ethyl ester (NACET)-Cysteine-based drug candidates with unique pharmacological profiles for oral use as NO, H 2 S and GSH suppliers and as antioxidants: Results and overview (2018): https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/29568662/
14) Superior Properties of N-Acetylcysteine Ethyl Ester over N-Acetyl Cysteine to Prevent Retinal Pigment Epithelial Cells Oxidative Damage https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33435325/
Video clips, pictures, sound effects, and background music by storyblocks.com
Additional images and graphics by pixabay.com
Disclaimer:
All of the information on this channel is published in good faith and for educational purposes only. Primal Brain Hacks does not make any guarantee as to the completeness, reliability, or accuracy of this information.
The information provided on this channel is not intended to be nor does it constitute professional medical advice. Do not rely on this information as a substitute for professional medical advice. The use of any information contained on this channel is strictly at your own risk. Primal Brain Hacks will not be liable for any losses and/or damages in connection with the use of this channel.
Follow or support the channel @ Buy Me a Coffee; much appreciated!
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/brilliance
Primal Brain Hacks on Bitchute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Ga3DRR24WpIv/
Source Links:
1) N-acetylcysteine Treatment Reduces Age-related Hearing Loss and Memory Impairment in the Senescence-Accelerated Prone 8 (SAMP8) Mouse Model: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/30090654/
2) N-acetylcysteine attenuates noise-induced permanent hearing loss in diabetic rats: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/20430080/
3) Reduction of noise-induced hearing loss using L-NAC and salicylate in the chinchilla: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/11033253/
4) Protective effects of N-acetylcysteine on noise-induced hearing loss in guinea pigs: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/20111615/
5) Prevention of Acoustic Trauma-Induced Hearing Loss by N-acetylcysteine Administration in Rabbits: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/24396768/
6) N-acetylcysteine as a single therapy for sudden deafness: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/27553486/
7) Treatment of military acoustic accidents with N-Acetyl-L-cysteine (NAC): https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/30653365/
8) The effectiveness of N-acetyl-L-cysteine (L-NAC) in the prevention of severe noise-induced hearing loss: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/18329204/
9) The role of topical N-acetylcysteine in ocular therapeutics: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/34339721/
10) Efficacy of N-acetyl carnosine in the treatment of cataracts: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/12001824/
11) N-Acetylcysteine ethyl ester (NACET): a novel lipophilic cell-permeable cysteine derivative with an unusual pharmacokinetic feature and remarkable antioxidant potential: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/23000913/
12) N-acetylcysteine ethyl ester as GSH enhancer in human primary endothelial cells: A comparative study with other drugs (2018): https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/30114478/
13) S-Nitroso- N-acetyl-L-cysteine ethyl ester (SNACET) and N-acetyl-L-cysteine ethyl ester (NACET)-Cysteine-based drug candidates with unique pharmacological profiles for oral use as NO, H 2 S and GSH suppliers and as antioxidants: Results and overview (2018): https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/29568662/
14) Superior Properties of N-Acetylcysteine Ethyl Ester over N-Acetyl Cysteine to Prevent Retinal Pigment Epithelial Cells Oxidative Damage https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33435325/
Video clips, pictures, sound effects, and background music by storyblocks.com
Additional images and graphics by pixabay.com
Disclaimer:
All of the information on this channel is published in good faith and for educational purposes only. Primal Brain Hacks does not make any guarantee as to the completeness, reliability, or accuracy of this information.
The information provided on this channel is not intended to be nor does it constitute professional medical advice. Do not rely on this information as a substitute for professional medical advice. The use of any information contained on this channel is strictly at your own risk. Primal Brain Hacks will not be liable for any losses and/or damages in connection with the use of this channel.
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