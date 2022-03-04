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Covid-19 Researcher Blows the Whistle on Data Integrity Issues in Pfizer's Vaccine Trial
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151 views • March 04, 2022
Stew Peters Show.
Covid researcher turned whistleblower Brook Jackson joined the Stew Peters Show on Thursday to share the never before heard dark details of Pfizer’s stage 3 vaccine trials in 2020. She worked on the trial for only a few days, but says the practices she witnessed were disgusting, but hasn't been able to tell anyone due to overwhelming legal intimidation. That ended today, don't miss her statement to Stew.
https://www.iambrookjackson.com/
Don't miss a moment of Tuesday's edition of the Stew Peters Show, live on StewPeters.com
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vwd5w9-covid-19-researcher-blows-the-whistle-on-data-integrity-issues-in-pfizers-v.html
Covid researcher turned whistleblower Brook Jackson joined the Stew Peters Show on Thursday to share the never before heard dark details of Pfizer’s stage 3 vaccine trials in 2020. She worked on the trial for only a few days, but says the practices she witnessed were disgusting, but hasn't been able to tell anyone due to overwhelming legal intimidation. That ended today, don't miss her statement to Stew.
https://www.iambrookjackson.com/
Don't miss a moment of Tuesday's edition of the Stew Peters Show, live on StewPeters.com
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vwd5w9-covid-19-researcher-blows-the-whistle-on-data-integrity-issues-in-pfizers-v.html
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