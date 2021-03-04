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Crazy gold forecasts 2021
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60 views • March 04, 2021
Hi everyone, Dmitriy Balkovskiy is here with a large protruding gold forecasting déjà-vu. Several days ago I saw this article by Lorimer Wilson titled “Updated Gold Forecasts: 66 Analysts Now See $3,000; $10,000; $20,000 – Even $50,000”, see here and right at once I recalled having seen something similar many years ago.
Your humble servant has followed the gold market for the past 14 years and my Russian news portal Goldenfront.ru has an extensive thread tagged “forecasts”. And this is what we posted there more than 10 years ago – see https://goldenfront.ru/articles/view/serebro-po-714-za-unciyu-i-67-prognozov-ceny-na-zoloto/. And this is the English version posted on Financialsense.com on 17.09.2010 titled “These 72 Analysts Believe Gold Will Go Parabolic To Between $2,500 and $15,000!” see https://www.financialsense.com/contributors/w-lorimer-wilson/these-72-analysts-believe-gold-will-go-parabolic-to-between-2500-and-15000.
So let’s see how the gold bull list changed in more than 10 years.
What strikes me as odd is that Doug Casey, Mike Maloney and Porter Stansberry did not make it to today’s list. I reckon Doug is tired of precious metals and I can understand, it has been a long hard struggle.
And it is mighty strange to see Max “Bitcoin” Keiser on the new list. But I guess he is a type of person who hedges all his bets perfectly if you get my drift.
It is also strange not to have had good old Jim Sinclair at the top of the old list. But now he is literally on top of things with superhumanly precise and humongous $87,500 an ounce by the year 2032.
Old Stalwarts Pierre Lassonde, James Rickards (he was Jim on the first list) and Egon Von Greyerz still remain. And they are way more bullish than they used to be.
Hopefully the second list will be much closer to the truth than first, but only time will tell.
Your humble servant has followed the gold market for the past 14 years and my Russian news portal Goldenfront.ru has an extensive thread tagged “forecasts”. And this is what we posted there more than 10 years ago – see https://goldenfront.ru/articles/view/serebro-po-714-za-unciyu-i-67-prognozov-ceny-na-zoloto/. And this is the English version posted on Financialsense.com on 17.09.2010 titled “These 72 Analysts Believe Gold Will Go Parabolic To Between $2,500 and $15,000!” see https://www.financialsense.com/contributors/w-lorimer-wilson/these-72-analysts-believe-gold-will-go-parabolic-to-between-2500-and-15000.
So let’s see how the gold bull list changed in more than 10 years.
What strikes me as odd is that Doug Casey, Mike Maloney and Porter Stansberry did not make it to today’s list. I reckon Doug is tired of precious metals and I can understand, it has been a long hard struggle.
And it is mighty strange to see Max “Bitcoin” Keiser on the new list. But I guess he is a type of person who hedges all his bets perfectly if you get my drift.
It is also strange not to have had good old Jim Sinclair at the top of the old list. But now he is literally on top of things with superhumanly precise and humongous $87,500 an ounce by the year 2032.
Old Stalwarts Pierre Lassonde, James Rickards (he was Jim on the first list) and Egon Von Greyerz still remain. And they are way more bullish than they used to be.
Hopefully the second list will be much closer to the truth than first, but only time will tell.
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