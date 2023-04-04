Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
MENTAL DERANGEMENT/BELIEF SYSTEMS DESTROYED
1 view
channel image
LetsBoGrandon
Published 15 hours ago |

If you can change what a person believes... You don't have to force them to do anything. They'll do it for you. Our belief systems have been utterly destroyed for most people. Leaving a blank head to fill with all sorts of woke bullshit. It's what happens when the left is the only voice in the room. Hit meeeee! [email protected]

Keywords
preppingsurvivalmentally illbeliefs

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket