4 Powers to Dismiss Any Painful Discouragement

Key Lesson: Persistence of the conscious kind proves discouragement to be a lie. Only in the light of this revelation is the deception of discouragement seen for what it is in reality: the shadow of an unconscious self that protects its life by convincing its host to accept mediocrity as the only possibility.

Join Guy Finley every Saturday at 8:00am Pacific Time for a FREE LIVE 30-minute talk plus open Q&A on InsightTimer. Learn more at https://www.guyfinley.org/insighttimer

https://linktr.ee/guyfinley

We need your support! Make a one-time or monthly tax-deductible donation of any amount.

Donate via PayPal: https://www.guyfinley.org/paypal

Donate via the Life of Learning Foundation website: https://www.guyfinley.org/donate