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Τον κορωναϊό, σύντομα και απότομα, ο Χριστός θα τον “σβήσει” ...
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30 views • December 09, 2020
Αποσπάσματα από την πνευματική σύναξη διαλόγου με τον Μητροπολίτη Μόρφου κ. Νεόφυτο, η οποία πραγματοποιήθηκε στις 2 Δεκεμβρίου 2020 στον Ιερό Ναό Αγίων Κυπριανού & Ιουστίνης, στο χωριό Μένικο της μητροπολιτικής περιφέρειας Μόρφου.
Παραγωγή: Rum Orthodox
Παραγωγή: Rum Orthodox
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