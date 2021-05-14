© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Corporate Barbarians
Follow
1
Share
Report
10 views • May 14, 2021
Ethics evolves when large societies have to cooperate in order to function. Reciprocity grows out of this. Primitive man, by contrast, is less reciprocal because he is mobile and can behave much like a used car salesman. What happens when international capital becomes increasingly mobile? What occurs when corporations behave like barbarians and have a disproportionate influence on government?
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.