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Snow Himbo: Data Center Dystopia, Pax Sinica, American Technate, & Wizards of Oz
Geopolitics & Empire
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Snow Himbo of Prolepilled discusses the transnational class who are bypassing traditional political divides to implement a surveillance state powered by massive data centers, the foundations of a "digital prison." This system aims to enforce control through CBDCs, digital IDs, and AI-driven social credit systems, leading to a state of techno-feudalism. The dialogue further explores the potential for geopolitical shifts, such as the baton of global power being handed to China and the orchestrated integration of North American nations into a single technate. Snow expresses skepticism toward alternative media figures, suggesting many are controlled opposition designed to keep the public tethered to the existing power structure. The data centers are a rally point, we also must exit their systems.


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About Prolepilled

PROLEPILLED is a project that aims to help the masses gain class consciousness and understand that the system they have been told their entire lives is broken, is actually working as intended, and must be dismantled. We offer extensive research, documentaries, a weekly livestream, political gaming sessions, articles, and much more.


*Podcast intro music used with permission is from the song "The Queens Jig" by the fantastic "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)

Keywords
trumpcollapserussiabig techmexicofarmingchinaxi jinpingusacanadaapocalypsescifioligarchytechnocracydystopiaalt mediagrowing fooddigital idcbdcsdata centerscarney
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