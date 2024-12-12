Support us to save souls via the news: https://sjwellfire.com/support/

In episode 385 of the SJWellfire.com, VCAST covers the controversial murder of United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson, speculating that there might be more to the story than what’s being presented in the media. Scott highlights the financial, corporate, and governmental enemies Thompson had before his death, noting that he had sold $15 million in stock just before a DOJ investigation into United Healthcare. He suggests the stock dump, AI-driven claim denials, and government scrutiny over billing practices could be potential motives for powerful individuals or entities involved.

VCAST emphasizes several news psyop narratives within the broader story, which he believes are part of a larger agenda. He identifies eight key objectives, including:

1. Government Efficiency (under Trump) is Ai government: connects the government's crackdown on corporate corruption with AI technologies, suggesting the rise of AI to monitor and manage healthcare practices, including government surveillance and pre-crime measures.

2. Facial Recognition and AI Surveillance: VCAST criticizes how the NYPD is using AI, drones, and facial recognition to track the CEO's alleged killer, suggesting this fits into a broader agenda for AI-driven policing and surveillance.

3. Ghost Guns and Gun Control: The manifesto supposedly written by the alleged shooter, which mentioned creating a "ghost gun," fits into the ongoing narrative of gun control efforts, possibly paving the way for stricter regulations on firearms even under Trump.

4. ID 2020 and Fake IDs: The involvement of fake IDs in the case is linked to the push for more stringent identification systems, including universal digital IDs (ID 2020), and efforts to enforce voter integrity and combat fraud.

5. AI Doctors: VCAST connects this incident to Elon Musk's promotion of AI technologies, such as AI-driven health systems like Grocs, which might supplement human doctors in the future. Probelem reaction solution to get you hooked up to Ai healthcare

6. Universal Healthcare: VCAST suggests that the manifesto's critiques of the healthcare system align with global initiatives like the UN's Pack for the Future push for universal health coverage, framing the situation as part of a larger social engineering effort.

7. Neurolink and Brain Technology: The manifesto's mention of neuropathy and the alleged shooter’s mother's medical issues is tied to Musk's Neuralink,and other ai brain interface technology for neural issues suggesting that the technological solutions for pain management could be part of a broader health agenda.

8. Corporate Power Over Government: VCAST also touches on the idea that multinational corporations have more influence than governments and that CEOs who do not comply with a global agenda may face violent retribution.





