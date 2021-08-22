© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Zohar: It took over 20.000 Years to Complete Paintings in this Cave [19.08.2021]
Follow
1
Share
Report
826 views • August 22, 2021
Recently, scientists used a new technique to date a series of famous Palaeolithic paintings in Altamira cave, northern Spain, popularly known as the ‘Sistine Chapel of the Palaeolithic.’ The cave paintings were previously thought to date from around 14,000 years ago, but the new research showed that some of the paintings were between 25,000 and 35,000 years old. Staggeringly, the scientists discovered that the cave was not painted in one go, but the work spanned up to 20,000 years. These findings go against much of what the archaeologists believed was true about Altamira Cave.
9,243 views Aug 19, 2021
Zohar StarGate Ancient Discoveries
461K subscribers
https://youtu.be/7vcuOBEXiTA
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8UexTu0pRdzJU83eLXGPIA
9,243 views Aug 19, 2021
Zohar StarGate Ancient Discoveries
461K subscribers
https://youtu.be/7vcuOBEXiTA
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8UexTu0pRdzJU83eLXGPIA
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.