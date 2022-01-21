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Stephanie Centeno: My Adverse Reaction To The Pfizer Vaccine
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645 views • January 21, 2022
First dose of the ‘Lethal Serum;’ September, 5 2021
updated on 12/22/21:
Q: What was your life like before you got the vaccine?
I have been a stay-at-home mom for the past 8 years. After having my second son, I really wanted to focus on my health, physically and mentally in order to be the best mom/wife/person I could be. I was very active, worked out five times a week and ate as healthy as I could and lost 60 pounds and felt amazing! I did not have any pre existing health issues other than asthma which was very controlled. I was happy and just enjoyed being a mom and raising my boys with my husband.
Q: What was your reaction, symptoms, & timeline?
My symptoms started around day 3 after being vaccinated. At first, I just had a sore arm but nothing else so I figured I was good. On the third day, I started having intense stabbing chest pains and heart palpitations. I assumed it was from drinking a cup of coffee that day so I completely stopped drinking caffeine and only ate completely bland foods just in case I was having some sort of acid reflux/heartburn even though the chest pains continued days after that. Exactly one week from getting the first dose, I was getting ready for bed and I began to have much more intense chest pain and heart palpitations and my left arm began to feel numb. I was worried that I was having a heart attack so I rushed to the emergency room. The hospital was no help and even after an EKG(that was given to me 2 hours after my arrival) that showed my heart was beating abnormally, they told me it was just anxiety and made me take anti-anxiety medication then sent me home.
More on this: https://www.realnotrare.com/post/stephanie-centeno
Over 1000 published studies provide evidence that the COVID-19 "vaccines" are DANGEROUS:https://www.thecompleteguidetohealth.com/over-1000-published-studies-provide-evidence-that-the-covid-19-vaccines-are-dangerous.html
New Study Confirms the VAERS System is Only Reporting Approximately 1% of Anaphylaxis from ‘Gene Therapy Poisons’: https://greatmountainpublishing.com/2021/04/05/new-study-confirms-the-vaers-system-is-only-reporting-approximately-1-of-anaphylaxis-from-covid-19-vaccines/
Harvard Study: https://greatmountainpublishing.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/Harvard-Vaccine-Injury-Study-Page-6-Reveals-1-Percent-Report-Rate.pdf
ICAN Letter to Dr. Walensky: https://greatmountainpublishing.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/04/Letter-to-Dr.-Walensky-re-anaphylaxis.pdf
The “Gene Therapy Poison” Death Report reveals that MILLIONS of people have died from Gene Therapy Poisons: https://www.stopworldcontrol.com/downloads/en/vaccines/vaccinereport.pdf
Something to ponder:
There used to be 88 different media companies. Now it’s been dialed down to 6 major media companies. All 6 media companies get their information from Reuters and the Associated Press (AP). Reuters owns AP and Rothschild satanic bloodline owns Reuters.
Make sure to Visit:
RealNotRare.com
TheBigVirusHoax.com
TheCovidBlog.com
TheCovidWorld.com
RealChrisSky.com
StopTheCrime.net
Stopworldcontrol.com (download the “Gene Therapy Poison” death report)
Find me on Discord: Brayoda #5980
Show some love & support channel via Cash App: $TakeNoteTV
PayPal: https://paypal.me/TakeNoteTV?country.x=US&;locale.x=en_US
updated on 12/22/21:
Q: What was your life like before you got the vaccine?
I have been a stay-at-home mom for the past 8 years. After having my second son, I really wanted to focus on my health, physically and mentally in order to be the best mom/wife/person I could be. I was very active, worked out five times a week and ate as healthy as I could and lost 60 pounds and felt amazing! I did not have any pre existing health issues other than asthma which was very controlled. I was happy and just enjoyed being a mom and raising my boys with my husband.
Q: What was your reaction, symptoms, & timeline?
My symptoms started around day 3 after being vaccinated. At first, I just had a sore arm but nothing else so I figured I was good. On the third day, I started having intense stabbing chest pains and heart palpitations. I assumed it was from drinking a cup of coffee that day so I completely stopped drinking caffeine and only ate completely bland foods just in case I was having some sort of acid reflux/heartburn even though the chest pains continued days after that. Exactly one week from getting the first dose, I was getting ready for bed and I began to have much more intense chest pain and heart palpitations and my left arm began to feel numb. I was worried that I was having a heart attack so I rushed to the emergency room. The hospital was no help and even after an EKG(that was given to me 2 hours after my arrival) that showed my heart was beating abnormally, they told me it was just anxiety and made me take anti-anxiety medication then sent me home.
More on this: https://www.realnotrare.com/post/stephanie-centeno
Over 1000 published studies provide evidence that the COVID-19 "vaccines" are DANGEROUS:https://www.thecompleteguidetohealth.com/over-1000-published-studies-provide-evidence-that-the-covid-19-vaccines-are-dangerous.html
New Study Confirms the VAERS System is Only Reporting Approximately 1% of Anaphylaxis from ‘Gene Therapy Poisons’: https://greatmountainpublishing.com/2021/04/05/new-study-confirms-the-vaers-system-is-only-reporting-approximately-1-of-anaphylaxis-from-covid-19-vaccines/
Harvard Study: https://greatmountainpublishing.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/Harvard-Vaccine-Injury-Study-Page-6-Reveals-1-Percent-Report-Rate.pdf
ICAN Letter to Dr. Walensky: https://greatmountainpublishing.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/04/Letter-to-Dr.-Walensky-re-anaphylaxis.pdf
The “Gene Therapy Poison” Death Report reveals that MILLIONS of people have died from Gene Therapy Poisons: https://www.stopworldcontrol.com/downloads/en/vaccines/vaccinereport.pdf
Something to ponder:
There used to be 88 different media companies. Now it’s been dialed down to 6 major media companies. All 6 media companies get their information from Reuters and the Associated Press (AP). Reuters owns AP and Rothschild satanic bloodline owns Reuters.
Make sure to Visit:
RealNotRare.com
TheBigVirusHoax.com
TheCovidBlog.com
TheCovidWorld.com
RealChrisSky.com
StopTheCrime.net
Stopworldcontrol.com (download the “Gene Therapy Poison” death report)
Find me on Discord: Brayoda #5980
Show some love & support channel via Cash App: $TakeNoteTV
PayPal: https://paypal.me/TakeNoteTV?country.x=US&;locale.x=en_US
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