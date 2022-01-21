BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Stephanie Centeno: My Adverse Reaction To The Pfizer Vaccine
Brayoda
Brayoda
51 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
645 views • January 21, 2022
First dose of the ‘Lethal Serum;’ September, 5 2021
updated on 12/22/21:
Q: What was your life like before you got the vaccine?
I have been a stay-at-home mom for the past 8 years. After having my second son, I really wanted to focus on my health, physically and mentally in order to be the best mom/wife/person I could be. I was very active, worked out five times a week and ate as healthy as I could and lost 60 pounds and felt amazing! I did not have any pre existing health issues other than asthma which was very controlled. I was happy and just enjoyed being a mom and raising my boys with my husband.

Q: What was your reaction, symptoms, & timeline?
My symptoms started around day 3 after being vaccinated. At first, I just had a sore arm but nothing else so I figured I was good. On the third day, I started having intense stabbing chest pains and heart palpitations. I assumed it was from drinking a cup of coffee that day so I completely stopped drinking caffeine and only ate completely bland foods just in case I was having some sort of acid reflux/heartburn even though the chest pains continued days after that. Exactly one week from getting the first dose, I was getting ready for bed and I began to have much more intense chest pain and heart palpitations and my left arm began to feel numb. I was worried that I was having a heart attack so I rushed to the emergency room. The hospital was no help and even after an EKG(that was given to me 2 hours after my arrival) that showed my heart was beating abnormally, they told me it was just anxiety and made me take anti-anxiety medication then sent me home.

More on this: https://www.realnotrare.com/post/stephanie-centeno


Over 1000 published studies provide evidence that the COVID-19 "vaccines" are DANGEROUS:https://www.thecompleteguidetohealth.com/over-1000-published-studies-provide-evidence-that-the-covid-19-vaccines-are-dangerous.html

New Study Confirms the VAERS System is Only Reporting Approximately 1% of Anaphylaxis from ‘Gene Therapy Poisons’: https://greatmountainpublishing.com/2021/04/05/new-study-confirms-the-vaers-system-is-only-reporting-approximately-1-of-anaphylaxis-from-covid-19-vaccines/

Harvard Study: https://greatmountainpublishing.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/Harvard-Vaccine-Injury-Study-Page-6-Reveals-1-Percent-Report-Rate.pdf

ICAN Letter to Dr. Walensky: https://greatmountainpublishing.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/04/Letter-to-Dr.-Walensky-re-anaphylaxis.pdf

The “Gene Therapy Poison” Death Report reveals that MILLIONS of people have died from Gene Therapy Poisons: https://www.stopworldcontrol.com/downloads/en/vaccines/vaccinereport.pdf

Something to ponder:
There used to be 88 different media companies. Now it’s been dialed down to 6 major media companies. All 6 media companies get their information from Reuters and the Associated Press (AP). Reuters owns AP and Rothschild satanic bloodline owns Reuters.

Make sure to Visit:

RealNotRare.com
TheBigVirusHoax.com
TheCovidBlog.com
TheCovidWorld.com
RealChrisSky.com
StopTheCrime.net
Stopworldcontrol.com (download the “Gene Therapy Poison” death report)

Find me on Discord: Brayoda #5980
Show some love & support channel via Cash App: $TakeNoteTV
PayPal: https://paypal.me/TakeNoteTV?country.x=US&;locale.x=en_US
Keywords
vaccinecovid19covidvaccine
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
From Ukraine&#8217;s drone war to Mexico&#8217;s drug war: How cartels are importing battlefield terror

From Ukraine’s drone war to Mexico’s drug war: How cartels are importing battlefield terror

Lance D Johnson
FDA rewrites drug safety rules to allow human-cell testing over animal experiments

FDA rewrites drug safety rules to allow human-cell testing over animal experiments

Cassie B.
Gradual Fiber Increases May Reduce Bloating, Nutrition Guidance Says

Gradual Fiber Increases May Reduce Bloating, Nutrition Guidance Says

Coco Somers
Report Says Glyphosate Detected in Uterine Tissue of Women with Aggressive Cancer

Report Says Glyphosate Detected in Uterine Tissue of Women with Aggressive Cancer

Morgan S. Verity
The blood pressure paradox: What happens when you take creatine every day

The blood pressure paradox: What happens when you take creatine every day

Ava Grace
Bananas Or Sweet Potatoes: Which Is Better for Blood Sugar Management?

Bananas Or Sweet Potatoes: Which Is Better for Blood Sugar Management?

Iva Greene
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy