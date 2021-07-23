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Paddy Monaghan Salvation Testimony - born again in his university years
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10 views • July 23, 2021
Paddy invites us to meet his best friend - Jesus. He shares how he became a believer in Jesus in his university - felt the love of the Lord and received the baptism of the Holy Spirit with the evidence of speaking in tongues. Paddy shares his two very powerful visions he got from the Lord in relation to the coming revival in Ireland and Israel and the importance of loving Israel and the part he will play in Ireland's coming revival.
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