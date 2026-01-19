Backyard Pond Planning: Asking the Right Questions First

Thinking about building a backyard pond?

Many pond problems start long before construction begins.

In this whiteboard video, we explain why yard slope, drainage, sunlight, and available space all play a major role in how a pond performs over time. You’ll also learn why proper depth, plant shelves, and balanced design help reduce algae, water loss, and ongoing maintenance issues.

Professional pond builders begin every project with a site evaluation to ensure the pond fits the property and performs well for years to come.

