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Debunking the Biggest Lies They Tell (RE-EDITED VERSION)
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73 views • October 07, 2020
Dr Vernon Coleman’s track record of spotting health dangers is second to none. Since the 1970s, when his first two ground breaking books (The Medicine Men and Paper Doctors) were published, Dr Coleman has been gaining friends among patients and enemies among doctors and drug companies.
https://greatgameindia.com/belgium-who-investigation-coronavirus/
https://unherd.com/2020/10/covid-experts-there-is-another-way/
https://www.independentsentinel.com/thousands-of-scientists-health-practitioners-citizens-have-grave-concerns/
https://greatgameindia.com/belgium-who-investigation-coronavirus/
https://unherd.com/2020/10/covid-experts-there-is-another-way/
https://www.independentsentinel.com/thousands-of-scientists-health-practitioners-citizens-have-grave-concerns/
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