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Sian: Gissing & Kelly Jefferies has had to leave the UK for the safety of their own children been kidnaped
UK-&-USA conspiracy or facts
UK-&-USA conspiracy or facts
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35 views • April 28, 2022

For and On the Public Record: LEFT THE UK Sian Gissing's Message For Me To Confirm Her Safety and My Authority To Release The Video We Created that I Recorded on The 18th April 2022: I will be Releasing The Video Within Minutes Not Hours Sian Gissing Kelly Jefferies ARRESTED 

https://www.youtube.com/watch?



app=desktop&v=imQJAu0zNaM&feature=youtu.be&fbclid=IwAR2dOLndqHpSYAYgnkDw1xFBszZrwFbUwUzKD86TO5ha6nLwjz1NK7gLgRs


 ATTENTION PEOPLE OF THE WORLD: UK & BRITISH CHILD TRAFFICKING AND SEXUAL RAPE/TORTURE ISLAND EXPOSED

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r6ByQIraBag Sian: Gissing & Kelly Jefferies has had to leave the UK for the safety of their own children been kidnaped

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5HhtShVqvOU

Jason &: Andy Exposing Truth about Fake Family Courts, Trolls, Myles Watkins and much more


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6zmlKfIKJD4
 7TH APRIL Kelly Jefferies and Sian Gissing explain why we refuse to consent to fraudulent family proceedings. Please watch, listen, use discernment and stand in your own power. These systems use children as weapons in order to force your 'autography' on their fraudulent paperwork under duress, coercion and control for child trafficking. We PUBLISH in the PUBLIC INTEREST to expose MALFEASANCE. For and On the Public Record: 'Restoring TRUST and the correct application of the LAW, UNIVERSAL UNALIENABLE RIGHTS as living men, women and children'.

NEW YOUTUBE PAGE 

https://www.youtube.com/@FamilyJusticeGB/videos

Keywords
ukchild traffickingbritishsian gissingkelly jefferies
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy