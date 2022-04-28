For and On the Public Record: LEFT THE UK Sian Gissing's Message For Me To Confirm Her Safety and My Authority To Release The Video We Created that I Recorded on The 18th April 2022: I will be Releasing The Video Within Minutes Not Hours Sian Gissing Kelly Jefferies ARRESTED

https://www.youtube.com/watch?





app=desktop&v=imQJAu0zNaM&feature=youtu.be&fbclid=IwAR2dOLndqHpSYAYgnkDw1xFBszZrwFbUwUzKD86TO5ha6nLwjz1NK7gLgRs



ATTENTION PEOPLE OF THE WORLD: UK & BRITISH CHILD TRAFFICKING AND SEXUAL RAPE/TORTURE ISLAND EXPOSED

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r6ByQIraBag Sian: Gissing & Kelly Jefferies has had to leave the UK for the safety of their own children been kidnaped

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5HhtShVqvOU

Jason &: Andy Exposing Truth about Fake Family Courts, Trolls, Myles Watkins and much more



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6zmlKfIKJD4

7TH APRIL Kelly Jefferies and Sian Gissing explain why we refuse to consent to fraudulent family proceedings. Please watch, listen, use discernment and stand in your own power. These systems use children as weapons in order to force your 'autography' on their fraudulent paperwork under duress, coercion and control for child trafficking. We PUBLISH in the PUBLIC INTEREST to expose MALFEASANCE. For and On the Public Record: 'Restoring TRUST and the correct application of the LAW, UNIVERSAL UNALIENABLE RIGHTS as living men, women and children'.

NEW YOUTUBE PAGE

https://www.youtube.com/@FamilyJusticeGB/videos

