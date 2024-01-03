Healthmasters - Ted and Austin Broer Show - January 3, 2024

Episode 2186 - Ted does two must hear segments today. It’s a green show. Is there a good substitute for Ozempic? Does Ozempic work long term? Does your food really need to entertain you? How to easily lose weight. How to naturally stabilize glucose and insulin blood levels. Are Angel numbers for real? This is a Thought provoking segment. Plus much more! Must listen high energy show!
