Christ and His Bride (Pastor Charles Lawson)

Sunday (Morning) Preaching: Mar 5 2023
Albeit we differ on the timing of the Rapture... Lawson is a very devout man of GOD and I like his material & the way presented.__Ezek34
The Typology of Song of Solomon Deals With the Great Love Christ Has For His Bride, Teaches Lessons On Our Relationship With Christ, and Grounds Us in Our Faith. The Bride of Christ is Unique and Has a Personal Relationship With a Binding Love as Strong as Death Like a Husband and a Wife Have For Each Other. Scripture: Song of Solomon.1:1
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/HTTdIuOFFTjf/
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/ezek34
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.