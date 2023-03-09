Create New Account
Christ and His Bride (Pastor Charles Lawson)
Ezekiel34
Published Yesterday |
Sunday (Morning) Preaching: Mar 5 2023

Albeit we differ on the timing of the Rapture... Lawson is a very devout man of GOD and I like his material & the way presented.__Ezek34

The Typology of Song of Solomon Deals With the Great Love Christ Has For His Bride, Teaches Lessons On Our Relationship With Christ, and Grounds Us in Our Faith. The Bride of Christ is Unique and Has a Personal Relationship With a Binding Love as Strong as Death Like a Husband and a Wife Have For Each Other. Scripture: Song of Solomon.1:1


https://rumble.com/c/Ezek34

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/HTTdIuOFFTjf/

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/ezek34

http://pastorcharleslawson.org/

