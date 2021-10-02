Ehud Barak Spills the Beans: Israel Is Pfizer’s Lab Rat for Covid-19 Vaccine Experimentation

Posted 6January2021 Tomer Devorah:

From YNET report Jan.5, 2021

Former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak, who is no less treacherous or traitorous than Netanyahu, in a pique over the present Prime Minister’s glory-grabbing over his vaccine ‘success,’ spills the beans to a Ynet reporter about why Pfizer made the deal. According to Barak, it had nothing to do with Netanyahu’s personal appeal to the company’s CEO, but everything to do with the Israeli population’s being the perfect lab rat for experimentation.



According to reports, it was made clear to Pfizer that Israel’s centralized healthcare system with its decades of records on every citizen (which would necessarily be made accessible to them) would make its population the ideal test subject as “… if someone in a high-risk group is given the vaccine and then dies, it is much easier to identify a background disease or condition as the cause of death.”



“This data is a treasure trove for Pfizer. With this data, Pfizer can show that it vaccinated an entire high-risk population in a country with no deaths wholly attributable to the vaccine,” Barak said.



“These data are a treasure, which is why Pfizer, with deliberate intent, put Israel first to receive the vaccine. Not because of Netanyahu’s talks with the CEO.”