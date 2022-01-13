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Farm dogs' great life dawn to dusk
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80 views • January 13, 2022
In this episode, we talk about the joys of having farm dogs. And about the dog's importance in the everyday operation of the farm. It would be hard to imagine running a livestock operation without dogs. We show the dogs working from dawn to dusk doing various tasks on the farm.
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