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Live From FLORIDA! The Mask Revolution is ALIVE and WELL!
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81 views • December 12, 2020
The wearing of masks is not something that the average North American does because they want to, they do so out of fear of being punished with massive fines and tickets. Due to the miracle of the Internet and specifically bans the Gramm, this lovely Lady Sarah reached out to me to tell me that she is dead-set against mask-wearing.
We agreed that while she was shopping to spontaneously started doing a video together just so that you can get a sense of what is happening in Eastern Florida which seems to line up entirely with what is happening in Toronto.
We agreed that while she was shopping to spontaneously started doing a video together just so that you can get a sense of what is happening in Eastern Florida which seems to line up entirely with what is happening in Toronto.
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