Imputed / Imparted / Sealed - Righteousness by Faith (3/13)

The Bible says there is neither Jew nor Gentile, neither slave nor free,
nor male or female, for you are all one in Christ Jesus. If you belong
to Christ then you are Abraham's seed, and heirs according to the
promise. (Galatians 3:28-29) This promise indicates that if we are in
Christ, we are heirs to all that God promised Abraham. So, there cannot
be an eschatology where one series of events occur for Christians and
another for Jews. Many people say there was no law before the Ten
Commandments. However, the fact that sin existed prior to the Ten
Commandments proves that there was law in place before the Ten
Commandments. Before Adam and Eve sinned, they had a propensity toward
righteousness and God's law was written on their hearts. After their
fall, they became attracted toward evil. In Earth's last days, Christ
will put His laws in the minds and write them on the hearts of the
people He has sealed. Today, Christ will impute His righteousness to us
if we accept Him and live by faith.
