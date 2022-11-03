Imputed / Imparted / Sealed - Righteousness by Faith (3/13)

The Bible says there is neither Jew nor Gentile, neither slave nor free, nor male or female, for you are all one in Christ Jesus. If you belong to Christ then you are Abraham's seed, and heirs according to the promise. (Galatians 3:28-29) This promise indicates that if we are in Christ, we are heirs to all that God promised Abraham. So, there cannot be an eschatology where one series of events occur for Christians and another for Jews. Many people say there was no law before the Ten Commandments. However, the fact that sin existed prior to the Ten Commandments proves that there was law in place before the Ten Commandments. Before Adam and Eve sinned, they had a propensity toward righteousness and God's law was written on their hearts. After their fall, they became attracted toward evil. In Earth's last days, Christ will put His laws in the minds and write them on the hearts of the people He has sealed. Today, Christ will impute His righteousness to us if we accept Him and live by faith.

