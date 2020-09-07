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FAKE COVID19 VIRUS IS ACTUALLY 1 IN OVER A MILLION CHANCE OF SERIOUS ILLNESS
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97 views • September 07, 2020
MORE ABOUT FAKE GOVERNMENT MORE INFO https://www.minds.com/research_start_point/ AND HERE (if site temporarily down - please check back often)https://gab.com/stop_dirty_government
More details and studies of the GOVERNMENT MADE VIRUS HYSTERIA – THAT DESTROYED BILLIONS OF LIVES – and in the mean time fauci/birx/gates + china make a virus make a vaccine industry keeps perpetrating its crimes and NEEDS TO BE STOPPED BEFORE THEY DO SOMETHING WORSE.
More details and studies of the GOVERNMENT MADE VIRUS HYSTERIA – THAT DESTROYED BILLIONS OF LIVES – and in the mean time fauci/birx/gates + china make a virus make a vaccine industry keeps perpetrating its crimes and NEEDS TO BE STOPPED BEFORE THEY DO SOMETHING WORSE.
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