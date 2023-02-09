Elmer Fudd Goes to Worshingtun and Rips Democrats, the FBI and the Fake News Media Some New Orifices

Charles (Trust) Grassley exposes The FBI, The DOJ, Adam Schiff, Chuck Schumer, Crossfire Hurricane, the Democrat National Committee, the Hillary Clinton campaign, Fusion GPS, Perkins Coie law firm, The Fake News media, Senator Mark Warner, washed up Nutcase Nancy Pelosi, Crooked Chris Wray, director of the FBI, and "Russian agent" Andrii Derkach. These bad actors ended up using false information to smear Grassley and and Senator Ron Johnson in the Worshingtun Post.

More redpill videos and info here: https://patriots.win/p/15HIhWzTCT/















spies, collusion, colluded, crime, agents, foreign, fusion, gps, perkins, coie, fake, cover, up, trump, dossier, triad, ron, johnson, chuck, trust, grassley, biden, crime, family, Washington Post

