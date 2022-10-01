WaPo Buries Poll As Biden Impeachment Talks Intensify | Clay Travis & Buck Sexton

Clay Travis and Buck Sexton ponder the recent talks of impeaching Joe Biden. This discussion comes as the Washington Post buried a poll indicating the Republicans have massive leads in the economy, inflation, and crime.
