Stan on Iran in Prophecy 03/11/2026

In light of the War with Iran, Pastor Stan gives his opinion on President Trump. Will his actions lead the U.S. to the Fall of America and the death of the Dollar? Pastor Stan also shows us how he would like to help a Pastor from Honduras right at the end. Make sure you don’t miss that!





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