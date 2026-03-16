Stan on Iran in Prophecy 03/11/2026

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In light of the War with Iran, Pastor Stan gives his opinion on President Trump. Will his actions lead the U.S. to the Fall of America and the death of the Dollar? Pastor Stan also shows us how he would like to help a Pastor from Honduras right at the end. Make sure you don’t miss that!
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00:00Intro
02:46Trump
11:43Iran
18:11Prophecies
20:34Board of Peace
23:02Participate