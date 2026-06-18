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6.18.26 - The Shame of Pride...and Senator Moreno LIVE!
Strictly Speaking: Unfiltered with Bob Frantz
Strictly Speaking: Unfiltered with Bob Frantz
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As the month of Blech rolls on, more and more perversion is revealing itself--to kids. There nothing to be proud of during this hijacked month of grooming, and Dr. Everett Piper will not claim otherwise. We also get to have a chat with superstar U.S. Senator Bernie Moreno after the Trump/Iran MOU, and we'll break down the midterms that the Democrats plan to disrupt with you another Democrat Government Shutdown. Join us!

Strictly Speaking: UNFILTERED is a daily, unapologetic conservative livestream covering politics, culture, faith, family and freedom—without corporate filters, censorship, or compromise.

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy