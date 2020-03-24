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DIY 48V Split Phase Off-Grid Solar Power System Communication, Grounding, Panel Hookup and More
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48 views • March 24, 2020
All-in-one blueprints and manuals (growatt inverters are out of stock due to virus shortage): https://www.mobile-solarpower.com/all...
New crimper: https://amzn.to/2QIodMF
Book for wiring House AC panels/Appliances etc: https://amzn.to/33INz1X
Check out my international best-selling book on off-grid solar (Amazon affiliate link):
http://amzn.to/2Aj4dX4
Does off-grid solar confuse you? Check out my website for solar system blueprints, suggested components and much more! http://www.mobile-solarpower.com/
Check out our community! DIY hobbyists and professionals all on a free, professional grade forum: https://www.diysolarforum.com
New crimper: https://amzn.to/2QIodMF
Book for wiring House AC panels/Appliances etc: https://amzn.to/33INz1X
Check out my international best-selling book on off-grid solar (Amazon affiliate link):
http://amzn.to/2Aj4dX4
Does off-grid solar confuse you? Check out my website for solar system blueprints, suggested components and much more! http://www.mobile-solarpower.com/
Check out our community! DIY hobbyists and professionals all on a free, professional grade forum: https://www.diysolarforum.com
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