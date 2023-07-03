Create New Account
Tom Renz | Vaccines Everywhere
Thomas Renz
The malaria outbreak occurring in the U.S. is particularly interesting considering what we know about Bill Gates' funded research on the use of mosquitoes to vaccinate the population. Additionally, we are well aware of the research that's been done on injectng vaccines into our food supply. So let me ask you this, how do we have informed consent when vaccines are literally flying in the air? #Vaccines #BillGates #InformedConsent #TheTomRenzShow #RenzRants #Lawfare #Nuremberg2

www.TomRenz.com
