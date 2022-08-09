205 - New Prophetic Word + It's Time To Stop Allowing Demons On Our Earth!

Wow super interesting (download this one soon). So I recorded this prophetic word about Donald Trump yesterday August 8th at about 9 in the morning. Then I find out at around 5pm the same day, Trump's resort was raided. Is this a coincidence that I gave this prophetic word this am and the same day his house was raided???? It is a spiritual battle people, the Kingdom of God is manifesting. The demons couldn't contain themselves. Pray for this word, hear today's word! God is with us, the enemy's time is over.

Today's Podcast has 3 important points, including a dream that God wanted me to tell audience of this podcast! Listen and share and DOWNLOAD ALL THE EPISODES for the future generations.

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