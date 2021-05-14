The CCP’s Economy Is Collapsing, It Will Let the 1.4 Billion Slaves Bear the Consequences

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In the May 6, 2021 Getter video, Mr. Miles Guo shared what he heard from his friend who owns a royal bank in the Middle East: many people from the CCP were making large deposits in his bank, including buying and hoarding gold overseas. Miles said that the CCP’s domestic economy is collapsing and the CCP will let its 1.4 billion slaves to bear all the consequences.