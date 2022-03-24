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X22 Report B 03. 23. 22.
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60 views • March 24, 2022
Ep. 2733b - Without A Shield The [DS] Is Left Vulnerable, Nobody Walks Away From This
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The [DS] is now being stripped of their shield, they are now vulnerable. Judge Jackson is destroying herself during the Senate questioning, this will not end well for her or Biden. People must see the transparent evidence, only through blind justices can bring the people together. In the end nobody walks away from this. The [DS] has run out of time.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
🔦 Get The Same Tactical Flashlight I Use For Self-Defense Here: 🔦
http://www.fighterflareflashlight.com
Use Promo Code (X15) for 15% OFF
The [DS] is now being stripped of their shield, they are now vulnerable. Judge Jackson is destroying herself during the Senate questioning, this will not end well for her or Biden. People must see the transparent evidence, only through blind justices can bring the people together. In the end nobody walks away from this. The [DS] has run out of time.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
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