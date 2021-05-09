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DOCTOR ATTEMPTS TO KILL PATIENT, NURSE STOPS HER, CONFRONTS HER AND FILMS IT.
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191 views • May 09, 2021
She needs to at the least lose her medical license. But the nurse will probably lose her job. A very brave lady indeed. Have you heard about the doctor that will not let vaccinated patients in his office? Links:
Part 1: https://www.bitchute.com/video/J2PPq1j1XGQF/
Part 2: https://www.bitchute.com/video/wt2iltMVuPTK/
Source: Adverse Reactions To The New Normal via Jim Crenshaw
Part 1: https://www.bitchute.com/video/J2PPq1j1XGQF/
Part 2: https://www.bitchute.com/video/wt2iltMVuPTK/
Source: Adverse Reactions To The New Normal via Jim Crenshaw
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