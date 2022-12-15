Create New Account
Dr. Reiner Fuellmich w/ Kip Warner - VERY Important COVID Class Action Lawsuit In Canada
(Dec 11, 2022) Summary by International Crimes Investigative Committee (ICIC): Dr. Reiner Fuellmich and Kip Warner – LEGAL OPTIONS IN CANADA – CLASS ACTION LAWSUIT IN BRITISH COLUMBIA. In this first episode of “Impromptu” , Dr. Fuellmich talks with Kip Warner of Vancouver, British Columbia, about a pending class action lawsuit filed against the provincial health commissioner and the B.C. Crown challenging the “declaration of a state of emergency.”


They also discuss the separation of powers, or lack thereof, their hopes for the Anglo-American legal system, and agree that the Covid crisis has taught the public important lessons in civics.


With the addition of the "Impromptu" broadcast format, ICIC expands its ability to speak on an ad hoc basis about a current and particularly important event or issue and to highlight it in a condensed manner.


ICIC Website: https://icic.law/en/

ICIC videos on Rumble:  https://rumble.com/user/ICICBackUp/


Kip Warner and The Canadian Society for the Advancement of Science in Public Policy (CSASPP): https://www.covidconstitutionalchallengebc.ca/

