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How to Make a Rodin Coil - Step by Step Tutorial (Click 'Show more')
Winston Churchill ♡ Vitamin D
Winston Churchill ♡ Vitamin D
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104 views • October 30, 2021
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_ntN1JdIF9U

First Coil Concepts:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2YdpxDSu2bw&;t=0s
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8w4bUZdrVFw&;t=0s
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dDt4otndeIw&;t=0s

120 Point Life Saver Coil Updates 1 - 8:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fq-Mi_hY6_8&;t=0s
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vcTCBgFnzFY&;t=0s
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zDUSHjoqNDM&;t=0s
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oWAAiOSkiu0&;t=0s
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yo0b2-vVb7A&;t=0s
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rnASf1pjDZ0&;t=0s
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X9sEa-fYxrM&;t=0s
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TBdKSw2nOYQ&;t=0s

Completed All Sets:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mwu4tGgJpGM&;t=0s

Powering Up the Coil:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=do5W3cv5zWY&;t=0s

Testing the Resonant Frequency of Life Saver Coil:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=armtgrYbzPM&;t=0s

Rodin Coil Test of 432 hertz:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x75YNQ4YLSI&;t=0s

Rodin Coil Spheres Dance:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RySuDHw55U0&;t=0s

ELF's and Rodin Coil:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yEujKpwkERA&;t=0s

Playing a Rodin Coil Underwater:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g7JgR5YI96Q&;t=0s

Rodin Coil and Water Purification:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eYNYxQ7m1Vc&;t=0s

Jason Verbelli Playlist with more Experiments/ Interviews:
http://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL21969D762DA3328C


Ferrofluid and Rodin Coil:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n4Hj_bUDmw4&;t=0s

Ball Magnet Levitating 1
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G1DecEDxcjc&;t=0s

Ball Magnet Levitating 2:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ThIQ4UWlOfQ&;t=0s

Magnet Spinning 300,000 RPM
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2cs5ZpCgHoo&;t=0s

skycollection's channel
http://www.youtube.com/user/skycollection

hhoforvolts' channel:
http://www.youtube.com/user/hhoforvolts
Keywords
energypowerelectricityfree
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