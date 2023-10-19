Create New Account
Rob Schmitt blasts a BBC journalist for lying, gaslighting the Gaza hospital strike story
Published Yesterday

NEWSMAX

Rob Schmitt blasts a journalist for "making up every single thing that he says" while reporting on the Gaza hospital strike: "Everything that you would expect to hear as the media tries to spin us into a world war for better ratings."

@NEWSMAX

