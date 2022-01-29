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BASES2016 John Uwrin-One Step Beyond The 16
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136 views • January 29, 2022
John Urwin was a member of an Elite military force, "The 16",within the British Army, but its orders did not come from the British Army. He was conscripted as all were in 1957. His book One Step Beyond The 16, shows a data bank, thousands of years old, that his team recovered from Jaraba in 1959, when he then left the army after conscription ended. Urwin was specially trained by being taken one step beyond death, something that happened with Max Spiers, who did not return the second time.
This is the start of Day 2, and has some announcements and a "clearing" by Mirjam Janse, a life coach and healer.
This is the start of Day 2, and has some announcements and a "clearing" by Mirjam Janse, a life coach and healer.
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