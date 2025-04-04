Globalist Playbook Exposed: Election Interference, Financial Warfare, and the Fight for Freedom

In this explosive episode of 40,000ft View, host Sean Morgan uncovers the globalist tactics silencing dissent—from France’s Marine Le Pen to Brazil’s Bolsonaro, leaders face bans and prosecutions in a chilling echo of U.S. election interference. Meanwhile, Trump allies strike back: AG Pam Bondi arrests domestic terrorists targeting Tesla, while Elon Musk teases RICO charges against shadowy financiers.





Dive into the crypto wars as Patrick Gunnels exposes Bitcoin’s deep-state ties and predicts a seismic shift to sound money. Plus, bombshells on Social Security fraud, China’s Panama Canal power grab, and toddlers suspended for “transphobia” in the UK. The truth is breaking—will you unite in the fight for liberation?





Key Themes:





Election Interference: Globalist bans on populist leaders (Le Pen, Bolsonaro) mirror U.S. tactics against Trump.





Financial Revolution: Trump’s “Liberation Day” plan to end debt slavery, crypto deep-state corruption, and the coming gold-standard resurgence.





Deep State Crackdowns: Musk’s RICO threat, Bondi’s Tesla terrorism arrests, and the Social Security fraud scandal.





Space Psyops & Flat Earth: Patrick Gunnels debunks NASA, SpaceX’s “intentionally fake” footage, and the vacuum lie.





Culture War Absurdity: UK schools suspend 3-year-olds for “bigotry”—the West’s humiliation ritual unravels.





Final Warning: “We are at war. Subscribe, stay armed with truth, and fight back.” — John Michael Chambers





NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.