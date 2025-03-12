2 Guys Drinking Coffee Episode 202 – LET THE CONSTITUTION BE OUR GUIDE

This episode was originally going to be called, “point counter point” because the two of us go round and round on a lot of issues. However, one thing that we both firmly believe is that we as a country need to return to the “original” constitution. Perhaps this is the only way we can restore a country that has been lost for over a hundred years.

The other thing we agree on is there are three questions that need to be asked: Where are the arrests? Where are the convictions? Where is the punishment?