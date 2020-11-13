High Altitude Balloon 24 (I see stars)

This was the second flight with the new camera Sony A7s II. Also on board was a Go Pro Hero 4 Black. The hero 4 was used to gauge the performance of the Sony. The Sony camera setting were as follows:

F stop (auto most of the flight was F1.8), Focus (manual too infinity), ISO 102400, Lens Sony FE 50mm F1.8

The GoPro Hero 4 Black had a fix focus 5.4mm lens F stop F2.8 ISO was 6400.



The flight was launched from a field South of Dos Palos, Ca. on 24 July 2019 at about 02:42am PDT, and Landed in a Almond grove south of Patterson, Ca.



I haven't had time to analyze video yet, but while viewing through the footage I notice something interesting. When the sun got close to stars it seemed to switch them off. It seemed as though the energy from the sun effected the light from the stars even when the stars were still in darkness. I will do a complete analysis of this video and upload my results on my next video.