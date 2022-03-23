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Ukrainian Nationalists Continue to Use Residential Buildings as Firing Points & fire from the upper floors of buildings. 032322
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70 views • March 23, 2022
Footage of the fighting in the Left Bank district of Mariupol was shown by the People's Militia of the DPR. Ukrainian nationalists continue to use residential buildings as firing points and fire from the upper floors of buildings. They take away the apartments of civilians, and also steal their food.
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